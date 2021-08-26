Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will post $390,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $470,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year sales of $2.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 million to $3.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.41 million, with estimates ranging from $9.78 million to $11.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nyxoah.

NYXH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Nyxoah stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. 6,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,429. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

