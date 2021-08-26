NZME Limited (ASX:NZM) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

NZME Limited (ASX:NZM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0287 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.95.

About NZME

NZME Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated media and entertainment company in New Zealand. It offers its products through 32 print publications, 9 radio channels, and 19 real estate publications, as well as websites. The company was formerly known as Wilson & Horton Limited.

