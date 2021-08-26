Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price Sells 50,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $2,380,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Geoffrey M. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $2,654,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16.

NYSE:OSH opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 15.7% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

