Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OMP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMP opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.0% during the second quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 897,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,249,000 after acquiring an additional 201,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 146.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 428,305 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $13,522,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 516.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 489,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 10,544.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 526,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

