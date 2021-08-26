Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading Down 3.2%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.89 and last traded at $80.54. 3,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,041,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.54.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.91.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.