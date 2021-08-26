Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.
Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.92. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.
In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Amundi bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $133,647,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
