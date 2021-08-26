Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.92. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Amundi bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $133,647,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

