Omega Therapeutics Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

OMGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $18.64 on Thursday. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

