ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 182,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

