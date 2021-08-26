ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives $48.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get ON24 alerts:

In other ON24 news, Director Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $698,467.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $519,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,998 shares of company stock worth $2,205,718.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,748,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ON24 by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 351,240 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $48,510,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ON24 by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 530,465 shares in the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $23.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15. ON24 has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.