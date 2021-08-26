ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.20 million-$204.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.22 million.ON24 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.29.

ONTF traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.11. 75,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,975. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharat Sharan purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $519,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,718.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the period. 40.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

