Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 391.7% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. 30,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,065. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.60.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

