Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 391.7% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. 30,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,065. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.60.
