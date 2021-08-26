Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,727 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Albany International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Albany International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Albany International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 110,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $120,788,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIN. Truist began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

AIN opened at $78.61 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

