Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 592 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Snap-on by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $226.27 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.