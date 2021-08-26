Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

NYSE HII opened at $206.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,684 shares of company stock worth $3,628,113 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.