Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,937 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $108.83 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

