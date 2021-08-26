Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,803 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after buying an additional 601,592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after buying an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after buying an additional 998,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after buying an additional 614,821 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

