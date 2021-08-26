Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 309.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,087 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,892,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 713,351 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 544,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

