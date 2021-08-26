Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 170.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.72.

