Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Up to $17.55

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $18.14. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 1,208 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORMP. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis increased their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,803.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.