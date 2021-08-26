Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 147,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 43.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.45. 521,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,306. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Orange’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

