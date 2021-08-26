Orion Protocol (ORN) Achieves Market Cap of $238.90 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $238.90 million and $17.89 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $7.94 or 0.00016948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.69 or 0.00748710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00097228 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,095,000 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

