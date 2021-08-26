Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

NASDAQ OCDX traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.96. 260,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,653. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.36.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $3,051,515.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,962.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

