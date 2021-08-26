OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target Increased to GBX 645 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 645 ($8.43) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 580.75 ($7.59).

Shares of OSB stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 504.50 ($6.59). 536,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,992. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 519.50 ($6.79). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 476.46.

In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total value of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

