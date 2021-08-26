Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 29.8% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 75,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $116.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

