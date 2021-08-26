Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OUTKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Outokumpu Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.