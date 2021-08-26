Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.63

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OUTKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outokumpu Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

