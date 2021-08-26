Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 3,430 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.8% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,725,809 shares of company stock valued at $950,557,856. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

FB stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $367.72. The company had a trading volume of 43,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

