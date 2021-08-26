Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 109.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter valued at $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 708.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 149,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Materialise by 7.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materialise alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Materialise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

MTLS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,800. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -307.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.