Oxbow Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,751. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

