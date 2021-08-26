Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after purchasing an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

NYSE:MLM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $386.52. The company had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,116. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.68. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

