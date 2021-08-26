Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $447.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $449.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

