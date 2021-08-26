Pancake Bunny Trading Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for $7.53 or 0.00016083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.75 or 0.00748997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00097610 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

BUNNY is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.