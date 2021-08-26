Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 1,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PATK traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 56,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,407. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

