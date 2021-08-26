Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. 577,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

