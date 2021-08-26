Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Patterson Companies worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,602,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,739,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,142,000 after buying an additional 178,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 518,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after buying an additional 121,470 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.