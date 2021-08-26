Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.30.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $9.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.06. Paya has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Paya will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter worth about $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paya by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after buying an additional 4,549,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paya by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after buying an additional 2,492,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paya by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after buying an additional 3,148,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Paya by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after buying an additional 1,145,016 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

