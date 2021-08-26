Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $5,821,305.60 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $259.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.81. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $130.95 and a 52-week high of $263.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after buying an additional 355,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after buying an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 342.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,839,000 after buying an additional 242,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 74.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 227,931 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

