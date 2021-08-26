Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $5,821,305.60 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $259.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.81. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $130.95 and a 52-week high of $263.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 1.28.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.
