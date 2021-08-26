Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $33.74 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $635.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,200. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

