Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,645,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Pembina Pipeline worth $84,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

PBA opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.1683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.10%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

