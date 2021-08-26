pEOS Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, pEOS has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $37.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00050790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00120158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00154475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,788.16 or 1.00262134 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.38 or 0.01022120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.62 or 0.06644092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars.

