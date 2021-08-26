PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Boosted by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $154.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,191. The firm has a market cap of $213.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

