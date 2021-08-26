Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFGC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

PFGC opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.21. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,828,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 422.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 359,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,296 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

