Persis Drell Sells 10,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Persis Drell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Persis Drell sold 800 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00.

NVIDIA stock opened at $222.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $224.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist increased their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. United Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

