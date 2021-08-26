Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.590-$-1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.23 million.Personalis also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

Shares of PSNL stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 218,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,889. The company has a market capitalization of $851.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist decreased their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,766. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Personalis stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.