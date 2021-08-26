Petco Health and Wellness’ (WOOF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research note released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WOOF. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.86 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.87.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $3,473,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $14,311,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $14,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

