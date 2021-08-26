Petco Health and Wellness’ (WOOF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research note released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WOOF. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.07.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.86 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.87.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $3,473,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $14,311,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $14,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
