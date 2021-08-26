Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras is riding high on the back of its impressive portfolio, particularly in the country’s pre-salt reservoirs and projects to grow output by 2024. The company’s cost containment efforts and ambitious divestment plans have been helping the firm to improve its credit ratings. Petrobras has revved up its five-year divestment plan of $75.7 billion to become the best value-generating energy company. However, the fact that Petrobras is still reeling under huge debt burden cannot be overlooked. The elevated leverage of the firm, coupled with years of mismanagement and corruption remain concerns. Further, the historic oil price crash has considerably weakened Petrobras' prospects, forcing it to delay dividend payouts. Therefore, Petrobras warrants a cautious stance as of now.”

PBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Grupo Santander raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.14.

NYSE:PBR opened at $10.89 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 144.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 104.9% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.5% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,721,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 57.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 52,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

