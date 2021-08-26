Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 502,700 shares, a growth of 3,679.7% from the July 29th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PQEFF remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14. Petroteq Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

