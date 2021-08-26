Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 502,700 shares, a growth of 3,679.7% from the July 29th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PQEFF remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14. Petroteq Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.25.
About Petroteq Energy
Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.