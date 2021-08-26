Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,833,000 after purchasing an additional 409,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,160,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

