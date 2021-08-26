Phantasma Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $26.24 million and $555,488.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,978.49 or 0.99653857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00070073 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009389 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,890,516 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

