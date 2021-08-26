Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%.

PAHC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.83. 121,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

